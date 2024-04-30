6abc sponsors Operation Save a Life for 33rd year

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Operation 6abc: Save a Life provided 7,000 smoke and carbon monoxide detectors to local firehouses in the Delaware Valley on Tuesday.

Those life-saving devices will in turn go to those in need.

The station has sponsored Operation 6abc: Save a Life for 33 years.

"It's a small investment that will go a long way to ensure the safety of a family," says Deputy Fire Commissioner Jeffery Thompson of the Philadelphia Fire Department.

Thanks to the help of the corporate sponsors Kidde, The Home Depot, and the Tri-State Toyota Dealers Association, first responders are able to share these resources with their communities.

"It's so important that people understand that fire can happen to anyone at any time. It doesn't matter if you live in this part of town or that part of town, you have to have smoke detectors. You have to have carbon monoxide detectors to protect your family," said 6abc's President and General Manager Bernie Prazenica.

This program is paired with education. It's critical to practice a fire escape plan.

"Everyone needs to know two ways out of every room. Let's say you're in your bedroom, would you know where to go? Would you know how to exit? When you're in the panic moment, that's why it's so important to have the escape plan," said Stephanie Berzinski of Kidde.

Those running toward danger are working to help prevent future emergencies.

"Knowing that all these departments are participating with the same common goal in mind is fantastic," said Chief Lou Kilmer of the New Jersey Division of Fire Safety.

You double your chances of survival if you have a working smoke detector in your home during the time of a fire. That's what this effort is all about.

"We take pride in helping to protect our neighbors and keep them safe," said Paul Lundholm of The Home Depot.

Paul Muller, President of the Tri-State Toyota Dealers Association, says this work is integral to their mission.

"If you're doing well and you're not doing good, then you're not doing well enough," said Muller.

In Philadelphia, those in need of a smoke detector can call 311 and request to have a firefighter install one for free.