Inaugural Zoo-a-thon raises more than $675,000 and counting

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Our 6abc Zoo-a-thon was a huge success, all thanks to you, our generous viewers!

You watched all day on Thursday as we were live at the Philadelphia Zoo showing you all the good work they do for the animals.

The Zoo-a-thon has raised more than $675,000 and counting!

And you still have time to donate.

Text "Philly Zoo" to 2-4-3-7-2-5 or make a gift online at Philadelphiazoo.org/zooathon.

They are taking donations until next Wednesday. More details can be found here.

95-year-old tortoise finds love, expected to breed at Philadelphia Zoo
Join the Philadelphia Zoo, in partnership with 6abc, for the inaugural Zoo-a-thon on Thursday, November 19.



Young flamingo rehabilitated by team at Philadelphia Zoo
Join the Philadelphia Zoo, in partnership with 6abc, for the inaugural Zoo-a-thon on Thursday, November 19.



Educating millions: How the Philadelphia Zoo teaches through animals
Join the Philadelphia Zoo, in partnership with 6abc, for the inaugural Zoo-a-Thon on Thursday, November 19.



Half-million dollar meals: How the Philadelphia Zoo feeds its animals
Join the Philadelphia Zoo, in partnership with 6abc, for the inaugural Zoo-a-Thon on Thursday, November 19.

Young flamingo rehabilitated by team at Philadelphia Zoo
95-year-old tortoise finds love, expected to breed at Philadelphia Zoo
