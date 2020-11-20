Inaugural Zoo-a-thon raises more than $675,000 and counting

You watched all day on Thursday as we were live at the Philadelphia Zoo showing you all the good work they do for the animals.
The Zoo-a-thon has raised more than $675,000 and counting!
And you still have time to donate.
Text "Philly Zoo" to 2-4-3-7-2-5 or make a gift online at Philadelphiazoo.org/zooathon.
They are taking donations until next Wednesday. More details can be found here.
