Inaugural Zoo-a-thon raises more than $675,000 and counting

EMBED >More News Videos Join the Philadelphia Zoo, in partnership with 6abc, for the inaugural Zoo-a-thon on Thursday, November 19.

EMBED >More News Videos Join the Philadelphia Zoo, in partnership with 6abc, for the inaugural Zoo-a-thon on Thursday, November 19.

EMBED >More News Videos Join the Philadelphia Zoo, in partnership with 6abc, for the inaugural Zoo-a-Thon on Thursday, November 19.

EMBED >More News Videos Join the Philadelphia Zoo, in partnership with 6abc, for the inaugural Zoo-a-Thon on Thursday, November 19.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Our 6abc Zoo-a-thon was a huge success, all thanks to you, our generous viewers!You watched all day on Thursday as we were live at the Philadelphia Zoo showing you all the good work they do for the animals.The Zoo-a-thon has raised more than $675,000 and counting!And you still have time to donate.Text "Philly Zoo" to 2-4-3-7-2-5 or make a gift online at Philadelphiazoo.org/zooathon They are taking donations until next Wednesday. More details can be found here. More Zoo-a-thon Stories: