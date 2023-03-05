71-year-old man shot while defending himself in North Philadelphia tells his story

The 71-year-old man who was shot while defending himself during an attempted robbery on Thursday night in North Philadelphia spoke to Action News.

"At night I would keep my hand on my pistol in my pocket," he said. "It finally came to reality that I had to use it."

Henry Joel talked to us from his hospital room on Saturday night.

The confrontation happened as Joel was walking home from a Chinese takeout around 11:15 p.m. Thursday.

He was approached by two men on the 2400 block of N. 10th Street. The pair tried to rob him, but Joel fought back.

"They raised a gun to begin shooting. I raised mine and we just started shooting," Joel said. "I don't know if I hit one of them, but I'm pretty sure I hurt them because they were in the area I was at, basically, and I got shot in the bottom part of the leg which broke my bone."

We spoke to him at Temple University Hospital where he's still recovering. He says he is licensed to carry from working security.

Joel had a message for the would-be robbers.

"Stop and think before you act. What's the point? What are you trying to make the point of? You're gangsters now or whatever? You think you're going to get recognition, you're going to become a star or something? That ain't gonna put you in no movies, it will put you in the ground," said Joel.

Police are still looking for the two suspects.