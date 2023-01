7th annual Superhero Project Gala in Center City raises funds for NICU families

Funds donated during Saturday's 7th Annual Superhero Project Gala help to support the needs of those with children in the NICU.

CENTER CITY (WPVI) -- Hundreds gathered in Center City Saturday night to raise money for families going through an incredibly stressful time in their lives.

The event also celebrated and honored NICU heroes from across the country, including Action News Anchor Brian Taff, whose own twin sons were born premature.