temple owls

Michigan State adds Temple QB Anthony Russo as transfer

By Adam Rittenberg
PHILADELPHIA -- Michigan State is adding quarterback Anthony Russo, a record-setting passer at Temple, as a transfer.

Russo announced his transfer destination Wednesday, tweeting that he is "blessed, honored, and excited to be a Spartan."



Along with setting an Owls team record for completions last season, Russo leaves Temple ranked in the top four in team history for passing yards (6,287), completions (536), attempts (899) and touchdowns (44).

Russo, who entered the transfer portal Dec. 7, played five seasons at Temple but will employ the NCAA's COVID-19 waiver for 2020 that grants an extra year of eligibility to all fall-sport athletes.

He started three games this season, passing for 863 yards and nine touchdowns, before being injured and then dealing with COVID-19 protocols.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound Russo joins a Michigan State team that ranks 115th nationally in scoring (18 PPG) and 109th in yardage (330.3 YPG) this season.
