Community leaders helping Philadelphia school after 8th-grader killed in shooting

Community leaders in Philadelphia are coming to the aid of a school community that is mourning the death of a student killed in a quadruple shooting.

The 14-year-old was one of three people killed in the gunfire. An 11th-grader survived the shooting.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Community leaders in Philadelphia are coming to the aid of a school that is mourning the death of a student killed in a quadruple shooting Friday.

The 14-year-old eighth-grader was killed in the gunfire in the city's Lawncrest section.

"They're very broken and very sad because these are like your children, you see them every day," Veronica Joyner, the founder of the Mathematics, Civics, and Sciences Charter School of Philadelphia, said on Monday.

An 11th grader was the only survivor of the shooting on Palmetto Street. The other victims who died were 17 and 18 years old.

Two suspects have been arrested. They are 15 and 16 years old.

"The teachers were telling me, in the classroom, that he was quiet, didn't get in any trouble, a good student," Joyner said.

Joyner called community leaders who showed up at the moment's notice gathering earlier than expected.

"We were already scheduled to be here on Wednesday with a group of 25 students from the school who have already lost either parents or they themselves have been shot or shot at, or have lost a sibling or loved one to gun violence," said Rev. G Lamar Stewart, pastor of Taylor Memorial Baptist Church.

Conversation at the school is shedding light on urgent needs throughout the city.

"Not just with trauma healing circles, but also with conflict resolution, also with prevention of tragedies from happening in the first place so that hurt people don't hurt people," said Dr. Ala Stanford, Regional Director of Mid-Atlantic U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services.

"We talk about post-traumatic stress disorder, but what we are really dealing with is continual traumatic stress disorder. It's not after a trauma, it's continual trauma over and over and over again," said Dr. Argie Allen-Wilson, co-founder of Mental Health First Connect.

The first day of mental health awareness month is now focusing on that trauma within this grieving school community.

"We stand ready to listen first to what these children need and create a safe space for them to process what they've experienced and we're not going away," said Allen-Wilson.

Joyner said there will be a continuous rotation of grief counselors at the school this week.

