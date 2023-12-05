Kimmel Cultural Campus' 'A Very Philly Christmas' show filled with with holiday nostalgia, flair

'A Very Philly Christmas' is playing now through December 23rd at Kimmel Cultural Campus' Verizon Hall.

Enrico Lopez-Yañez leads The No Name Pops orchestra, Broadway vocalists, dancers, and local choirs with holiday favorites.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An inaugural holiday spectacular is now on stage at the Kimmel Cultural Campus' Verizon Hall.

"A Very Philly Christmas" is a brand new show with a lot of nostalgia from Pops' performances past, and also filled with brand new holiday delights.

And yes, all of it has Philly flair!

Conductor and emcee Enrico Lopez-Yañez leads The No Name Pops orchestra, alongside a talented cast of Broadway vocalists, dancers, and local choirs with holiday favorites.

"This is a humongous production," Lopez-Yañez says. "It involves The No Name Pops, their chorus and the St. Thomas Choir singing several tunes. We have all of these Broadway dancers coming in, outstanding solo vocalists Kristina Nicole Miller and Christian Dante White. The cast is extraordinary and, of course, Santa will be there on stage. It's spectacular."

Lopez-Yañez says there are so many local touches, from the musicians to sports mascots.

"Swoop will be joining us and the Philly Phanatic will be coming in for some of the shows," he says.

There's also a taste of the sophomore Eagles sophomore Christmas album, with a saxophone ode to Eagles center Jason Kelce's original song, "Santa's Night."

Some lucky kids also get chosen to participate on stage!

"A Very Philly Christmas" runs through Dec. 23 at Verizon Hall.

For more information and tickets to the show, visit KimmelCulturalCampus.org.