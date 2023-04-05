Driver of soda delivery truck injured in possible case of road rage in Abington

The driver of a soda delivery truck was injured during what may be a case of road rage on Wednesday in Abington Township, Montgomery County.

Police say the driver of a van allegedly pulled out a gun and fired at least once at the driver of a soda delivery truck.

It happened around 8:20 a.m. at The Fairway and Rydal Road.

Investigators say that's where the driver of a van allegedly pulled out a gun and fired at least once at the soda truck driver.

The truck driver was injured and taken to Abington Hospital to be treated.

However, it was not immediately clear whether the truck driver was shot or was injured in some other way.

The driver of the van fled, but Abington police were able to track down a 'person of interest' in this case about an hour later.

That man is now being questioned by authorities.

Lt. Steven Fink of the Abington Police Department said the most disturbing part of this shooting is that incidents like these are no longer unusual.

"This is something, I'm sad to say, is becoming more and more common with the gun violence that we're hearing about. The number of guns our officers are taking off the streets, the criminals they're encountering with these guns, it's something I've seen double in the last couple of years," Fink said.

The injury to the truck driver was said to be relatively minor.

The name of the person of interest has not been released.