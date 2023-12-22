Dog found severely abused in Chester County now recovering with foster family

The dog, named Ava, will live with a foster family until she's ready to be adopted

SOUTH COATESVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The holiday is looking bright for a dog that survived horrible abuse in Chester County.

The dog, named Ava, will live with a foster family until she's ready to be adopted.

Ava met her new foster mom Thursday, who will continue to help her gain weight and recover.

Ava was found with a severed back leg, emaciated and covered in wounds after a tipster who heard the dog crying in pain at a home in South Coatesville called the Brandywine Valley SPCA earlier this week.

She was given emergency treatment, however, vets said she has many old fractures in her leg and ribs, as well as damage to her lungs and teeth. Ava also had to have her leg amputated as a result of her injuries.

"It's a miracle Ava survived with the type of injuries she has sustained. It's sickening to think about the trauma she's endured and we are committed to providing her with the medical attention and care she needs to heal both physically and emotionally," said Adam Lamb, BVSPCA's chief executive officer.

A suspect, who has not yet been identified, was arrested and charged with felony animal abuse.

Despite all Ava has suffered, vets say she is a sweet dog and is responding well to treatment. She is also enjoying the love she's now getting from volunteers.