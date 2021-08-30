child killed

Delaware County DA: No arrests made after girl, 8, fatally shot after football game

Some 100 to 200 people were leaving the game as the shots were fired.
SHARON HILL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Delaware County district attorney said Monday afternoon that no one is in custody following a fatal drive-by shooting after a Friday night football game.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. at Academy Park High School on the 300 block of Calcon Hook Road in Sharon Hill, Pa.

A game between Academy Park and Pennsbury High School had just ended when the gunfire erupted near the concession stand.

RELATED: Grieving family speaks out after 7-year-old killed at high school football game in Sharon Hill, Pa.

Fanta Bility, 8, died at Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital in Lansdowne, Delaware County, from a gunshot wound to the chest. Two other juveniles were also wounded. No details were immediately available about those victims.

"On Friday night, a terrible tragedy occurred - the senseless death of 8-year-old Fanta Bility. Our thoughts and prayers remain with her family and friends at this most difficult time," said District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer in a statement released Monday.

Stollsteimer said the ongoing investigation includes an investigation into the police discharge of weapons following initial shots fired by civilians in the area surrounding the football stadium.

Some 100 to 200 people were leaving the game as the shots rang out.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the investigation is asked to call 610-891-8030.

