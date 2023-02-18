Video captures car drive through accident scene, striking live wires in Hunting Park

The force of the collision pulled the downed utility pole across the street, sending debris and broken wood down the road.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Video captures the moment a driver goes around police and through an accident scene, striking downed power lines in Hunting Park.

The first accident happened just after 2 a.m. Saturday on the 100 block of East Hunting Park Avenue.

A car struck a utility pole and took down wires.

The Action Cam was on the scene when another vehicle drove around the crash and struck the wires hanging in the roadway.

The force of the collision pulled the downed utility pole across the street, sending debris and broken wood down the road.

Luckily, neither of the drivers were injured.