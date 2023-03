One person is dead after an accident in North Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person is dead after an accident in North Philadelphia.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning on the 3100 block of North Broad Street, between West Allegheny Avenue and West Clearfield Street.

At least two vehicles involved in the accident.

No word yet on what led to the crash or if there were any other injuries.