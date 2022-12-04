Driver survives high-speed crash in Frankford

Police say the driver of a white pick-up truck was going about 100 miles per hour when they lost control.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A driver walked away with only minor injuries after a high-speed crash in Frankford.

It happened on Frankford Ave and Ruan St at around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Police say the driver of a white pick-up truck was going about 100 miles per hour when they lost control.

The truck struck a pole on the sidewalk and landed on the front steps of a row-home.

The impact of the crash launched the driver out of the vehicle.

Miraculously, the driver walked away with only minor injuries.

The crash also damaged a parked vehicle nearby.

No other injuries were reported.