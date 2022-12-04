Driver survives high-speed crash in Frankford

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A driver walked away with only minor injuries after a high-speed crash in Frankford.
It happened on Frankford Ave and Ruan St at around 3 a.m. Sunday.
Police say the driver of a white pick-up truck was going about 100 miles per hour when they lost control.
The truck struck a pole on the sidewalk and landed on the front steps of a row-home.
The impact of the crash launched the driver out of the vehicle.
Miraculously, the driver walked away with only minor injuries.
The crash also damaged a parked vehicle nearby.
No other injuries were reported.