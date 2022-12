Police say one person was trapped under a car and had to be rescued.

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- One person is in critical condition and several are recovering after being hit by a car in Allentown.

The accident happened around 2 a.m. Sunday on Lehigh and Susquehanna Streets.

No word on what caused the crash.

Police are questioning the driver.