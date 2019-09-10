Acting Philadelphia Police Commissioner Christine Coulter apologizes for racially insensitive t-shirt

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia's Acting Police Commissioner Christine Coulter is in city council chambers on Tuesday afternoon, speaking about a racially insensitive t-shirt she wore in the 90s.

Coulter says she is "profoundly sorry." She has been criticized lately after the Philadelphia Inquirer published this picture.

Credit: Philadelphia Inquirer



The shirt Coulter wore says, "L.A.P.D. -- We Treat You Like A King." The shirt references Rodney King, a black man, who was severely beaten by four white police Los Angeles officers.

Coulter says at the time, she did not recognize the inference of the shirt, but she should have.

She says he should have never accepted the shirt or worn it.

"I sincerely hope that a careless decision that I made over 25 years ago doesn't overshadow the work that I've done. I am profoundly sorry for the pain that the shirt and the picture has caused, not to me, but to the city and the communities that we serve," said Coulter.

Councilwoman Cindy Bass called on Coulter to immediately resign on Tuesday.

This all unfolded during a hearing about the controversial Facebook posts that have been plaguing the department.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
