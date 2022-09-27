Be Kind: A "Lucky" kitten rescued by attentive driver in Montgomery County

The kitten, dubbed ''Lucky" by his rescuer, was stuck in the undercarriage of his car.

SKIPPACK TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- In this week's "Be Kind," a driver from Montgomery County saved a cat from losing one of its nine lives.

He was driving on Route 73 near the SCI Phoenix prison (formerly Graterford Prison) last week in Skippack Township when he realized the cat was caught up in his car.

Gannone pulled over but couldn't get the cat out, so he waited on the side of the road for an hour or so until a tow truck driver could safely get the car - and kitten - to an auto shop.

Mechanics got the car on a lift and freed the scared little feline.

Gannone's wife posted an ad on a social media group to find Lucky a new forever home.

The couple says it was touch and go for a bit, but now little Lucky is with her new owners and doing great!