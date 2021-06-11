Top 6: Ways to celebrate Father's Day in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Father's Day is just around the corner!
And whether your dad wants to chill out or eat a great meal, we have just the event for you!
Here are some awesome things for you to do with Dad this Father's Day.
I stopped at the Olde Bar in Old City to check out their seafood and drink specials. They gave me smoked salmon dip, jumbo shrimp cocktail, and an oyster platter that I think even your dad would have a hard time finishing! Though, the star of the show at this restaurant was the lobster boil. It was filled with middle neck clams, shrimp, sweet corn, chorizo, potatoes, grilled baguette, in a white wine, lemon broth, topped with some huge and very fresh lobster...and of course, a side of French fries! I washed it down with a MAN-mosa. They created it especially for Father's Day, and it is made of OJ, bubbly beer, and some vodka.
At Nirvana Health and Beauty, they are offering a special spa treatment just perfect for your pops. They partnered up with Philadelphia Brewing Company to offer a one-of-a-kind massage using lotion infused with beer hops. They tell me that beer hops in this form can be anti-inflammatory and have other health benefits like relieving stress or depression. With the purchase of any massage you will also get a $10 voucher to the brewery.
You have to try The Prime Rib at the brand new Live! Casino and Hotel in the heart of the Philly stadium district. Their presentation and service was excellent all across the board, with expert bartenders and a dark and romantic atmosphere. They are offering a Glenfiddich whiskey flight with a glass that comes with the purchase and other special cocktails.
I also had a very special Dad to join me for my meal - Chef Ted Iwachiw; he's the genius behind all of the flavor in the five-cheese truffle mac 'n cheese, sautéed sea scallop appetizer, and the best wagyu beef steak and langoustine surf and turf I've ever had.
I didn't even need a steak knife to cut it!
Don't forget to check out Part 2!
