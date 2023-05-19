Prom for adults with disabilities creates priceless memories in South Jersey

The first annual ResCare New Jersey prom event featured an under-the-stars theme, allowing adults with disabilities to shine their brightest.

MOUNT LAUREL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- "We wanted everybody to come in dressed up, have a great time, possibly do something that some of them may have never done before," said James Markowitz.

Markowitz is the Director of Day Services at ResCare New Jersey, which has provided community-based programs for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities for more than 20 years.

Some of those activities have included a tour at Lincoln Financial Field, pumpkin picking, and day trips to art galleries and farms. But today was a first-of-its kind prom event with an under-the-stars theme.

"Everybody got through this pandemic and we wanted to celebrate determination and resilience for the individuals and the staff," said Markowitz, "Everybody getting back together for the first time in a long time."

The party featured a red carpet, balloons, music, dancing, food, and the crowning of a prom king and queen. ResCare NJ hopes to make it an annual event.

Anyone interested in learning more about similar services throughout the state can reach out to the Department of Human Services or visit the ResCare NJ website.

