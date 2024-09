New Jersey's Adventure Aquarium in running to be among top in US | Cast your vote

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- The Adventure Aquarium in Camden, New Jersey, is in the running for a national title.

It is one of the nominees for USA Today's 2024 Reader's Choice 10-best aquariums.

Adventure Aquarium was chosen for its live presentations and interactive exhibits. It also is known for having the world's smallest species of penguin and the world's largest species of hammerhead shark.

You can cast your vote now through May 13.