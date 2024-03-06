The first 2 were named 'Bananas Foster' and 'Kiwi'

Adventure Aquarium wants your help naming newly hatched little blue penguin chick

Adventure Aquarium has narrowed down the choices for their little blue penguin chick to Lovie, Rose, Valentina or Venus.

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- Adventure Aquarium in Camden recently discovered that the latest chick to join the little blue penguin colony is a female! Now, she needs a name.

Three little blue penguin chicks hatched at the aquarium in Camden over the past few months. The first two were named "Bananas Foster" and "Kiwi".

The aquarium has narrowed down the choices for the third chick, which hatched just before Valentine's Day.

These are the four names: Lovie, Rose, Valentina and Venus.

Cast your vote on the Adventure Aquarium website.