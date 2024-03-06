WATCH LIVE

Adventure Aquarium wants your help naming newly hatched little blue penguin chick

The first 2 were named 'Bananas Foster' and 'Kiwi'

Wednesday, March 6, 2024
Help name Adventure Aquarium's newly hatched little blue penguin chick
Adventure Aquarium has narrowed down the choices for their little blue penguin chick to Lovie, Rose, Valentina or Venus.

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- Adventure Aquarium in Camden recently discovered that the latest chick to join the little blue penguin colony is a female! Now, she needs a name.

Three little blue penguin chicks hatched at the aquarium in Camden over the past few months. The first two were named "Bananas Foster" and "Kiwi".

The aquarium has narrowed down the choices for the third chick, which hatched just before Valentine's Day.

ALSO SEE: Baby Penguin! Adventure Aquarium announces birth of little blue penguin chick

These are the four names: Lovie, Rose, Valentina and Venus.

Cast your vote on the Adventure Aquarium website.

