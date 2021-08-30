afghanistan

More Afghan evacuees arrive to Philadelphia International Airport

Officials say there are many ways to help, but do not drop donations at the airport.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Hundreds of Afghanistan evacuees have landed at Philadelphia International Airport since Saturday.

Travelers are being diverted to other terminals while dozens of agencies set up in Terminal A to help.

On Monday, evacuees collected supplies at the Red Cross tables.

Bottles of water and comfort items like stuffed animals are set up on tables inside Terminal A.

"Operation Allies Refuge PHL has served more than 800 evacuees in the past two days alone," according to Florence Brown, Director of Communications at Philadelphia International Airport.

City, state, and federal agencies, local hospitals, and non-profits are providing an array of items and services for evacuees after they are cleared by customs.

City officials said Sunday afternoon that 505 total evacuees came through Philadelphia International Airport on two aircraft Saturday.



Evacuees will have general medical evaluations and COVID-19 tests, as well as an opportunity for COVID vaccinations.

There are also physical and mental health support services available.

There are ways to help, which you can find here, but officials say do not drop donations at the airport.

"While the airport really appreciates all of the donations folks are trying to drop off, for security reasons, we are asking that you donate those material goods to the United States Coast Guard," Brown said.

