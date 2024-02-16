African American museum seeks help completing new home in Bucks County

The traveling African American Museum of Bucks County has found a permanent home, but is seeking to raise $2 million to reach the finish line.

FAIRLESS HILLS, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The African American Museum of Bucks County was founded in 2014 and has spent the last decade traveling to schools, churches, and other community gathering spaces with their mobile exhibit.

For example, they visited Bucks County Technical High School today to engage students in the topics of the Underground Railroad, local heroes, and more.

But the museum's staff have always wanted a permanent home.

Fortunately, Bucks County Commissioners were able to facilitate the transformation of a historical site known as Boone Farm into a new home for the museum.

The county is covering the cost of the exterior renovations, whereas the museum is responsible for furnishing the interior. They are hoping to raise $2 million to open the doors in 2025.

"We have walked through Bucks County to tell this story," said The African American Museum of Bucks County President and Executive Director Linda Salley. "Now, we want the counties to walk through those doors."

To learn more about The African American Museum of Bucks County,

