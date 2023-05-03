Passenger 'voted' off of Trenton-Atlanta Frontier flight after altercation

The video, posted to TikTok by a passenger, shows a verbal altercation between a couple, a flight attendant, and another passenger sitting a few rows away.

According to the FAA, there have been 586 reports of unruly passengers so far in 2023.

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Video posted to social media appears to show a woman being "voted" off of a Frontier Airlines flight from Trenton to Atlanta on Monday.

"Mind your (expletive) business!" a female passenger can be heard yelling on the plane as it sat on the tarmac.

Later she pleaded with a flight attendant not to kick her and the man she was with off the flight.

"The fact that you are requesting us to get off is ridiculous," she said.

Ground crew members in orange vests eventually pulled the couple off the flight, but then other passengers took a vote on whether to kick a third person off the plane who appeared to argue with the couple.

"If you can hear me and want her removed from the flight, raise your hand!" yelled one passenger.

Several passengers raised their hands and the woman was eventually removed by a man who appeared to be with the ground crew.

6abc reached out to the Mercer County Sheriff's Office and the airport. Neither responded to the disturbance and no charges were filed. Frontier Airlines also did not respond.

In recent weeks there have been a number of incidents on flights across the country, including a man who appeared to throw punches at a flight crew on a plane from Texas to California on Monday.

Passengers on the Frontier flight were left wondering why police didn't respond to the incident in Trenton.

"I want to know why these regular people is on here telling these people to get off this plane. Because where is the police?" asked one passenger.