Man arrested in 23-year-old cold case for attacking jogger at Penn State

Officials announced that DNA from a coffee cup led them to Alan Kurt Rillema.

STATE COLLEGE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities have made an arrest in a cold case that dates back 23 years at the Pennsylvania State University.

Officials announced that DNA from a coffee cup led them to Alan Kurt Rillema, who is accused of attacking a woman while she was jogging.

Police say Rillema committed the crime at knifepoint on a golf course at Penn State back in 2000.

The 51 year old's DNA was also linked to a rape on a golf course in Michigan from 1999.

Authorities said Rillema is an avid golfer who's played all over the country.

He was arrested last week in Michigan where he is being held tonight.