Allentown family heartbroken after suspicious deaths of 2 dogs

The Lehigh County Humane Society is now investigating if someone poisoned the pets.
A representative with the Humane Society said two police reports have been filed, and they are awaiting toxicology results in the next few days.
The victims said they notified residents in their neighborhood around the 1900 and 2000 blocks of East Cedar Street that they should keep their pets close, and to be careful.
On May 30, the family's 11-year-old Chihuahua "Courage" collapsed. They took him to the animal hospital where doctors said it was too late and it appeared he died of a heart attack.
Then the next day, their 8-year-old German Shepherd "Cody" collapsed. He too was rushed to the hospital where doctors said he had a massive amount of blood around his heart. He later died at the hospital.
"They were healthy, they were happy, they were very well taken care of. Everyone in the neighborhood knew who they were," said the victim who only spoke on the condition of anonymity. "My heart is broken but, on the same token, I'm also angry. We just have to wait for the reports to come and police to finish their investigation."
The victim and her family do not want to speak on the police investigation until it is resolved.
Some in the neighborhood are on edge and say they're hearing there could be more pets killed in the neighborhood, but don't know if it is a rumor or fact.
There are reports that two weeks before the dogs' deaths someone was throwing food to the animals. Allentown police is assisting with the Humane Society's investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Lehigh County Humane Society through the department's TIP411 system. You can also call or text: 484-619-2074.