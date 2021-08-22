Man critically injured after being shot while riding 4-wheeler in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Allentown are trying to track down a shooting suspect.
Police responded to the intersection of Linden and North 12th Streets just before 10 p.m. Saturday night.
Officers say a man riding a four wheeler had been shot in the head.
The victim, who has not been identified, is in critical condition.
This morning, police are searching the area for any surveillance of the shooting.
