Tropical Storm Henri brings road flooding, closures to parts of New Jersey

PRINCETON JUNCTION, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Even as water rushed across Clarksville Road, some drivers decided to take a chance. They drove across the bridge that was flooded with water from a pond. The trickle became a full-on wave on the other side of the bridge as the water rushed out of a dam. By mid-morning, police didn't want to see any more drivers take chances so they shut down the road.The same type of flooding happened on South Mill road in West Windsor Township. Sundeep Nidra walked by with his dog as one car got stranded in the water."The left side (of the road) is the deeper side. So anyone trying to go up is going to get stuck," he said after seeing that type of flooding over the years that he's lived in the area.Early Sunday morning, a flash flood warning went into effect for the areas in and around West Windsor Township, Princeton Junction and Trenton. Water pooled at the intersection of Route 33 and Notthingham Road in the pre-dawn hours as the flash flood warning created an alert on residents' phones."The warnings are coming over the telephone constantly," said Gary Tobolski.The daylight brought no relief in Princeton Junction as the water took over Clarksville Road. Carl O'Brien lives nearby and says he hasn't seen that type of flooding since his nearly nine-year-old son was born."The last time this happened was when (my son) David was two weeks old during Hurricane Sandy the same thing happened," he said.The flooding from the pond along Clarksville Road sent a boat breaking away from one resident's property and down into the water past the dam."I was just worried that it would clog the dam and cause water to futher rise," said Chris Bell whose property sits right next to the pond. The flooding is worrisome for him and many other residents."Our backyard's flooded," he said as he watched the water go over the bridge. "It's a bit worrying, you know, because it's supposed to rain all through tomorrow."