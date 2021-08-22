14-year-old shot, killed while getting gas in Willingboro Township, NJ

WILLINGBORO TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Willingboro Township, New Jersey are searching for the gunman who shot and killed a young teenager at a gas station on Saturday afternoon.It happened around 3 p.m. at the Phillips 66 gas station located on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.Police say the victim, 14-year-old Jesse Everett, was shot in the head while parked at a gas station pump.According to police, Everett and two others were parked at the gas station in a vehicle that was reported stolen.Soon after, a gunman in a second vehicle drives up, exits out of the passenger's side of the car and shoots the teen.Everett was rushed to an area hospital where he later died. No one else inside his vehicle was injured.No arrests have been made at this time.The incident is not considered to be a random confrontation, said investigators.Anyone with any information is asked to call police the Willingboro Township Police Department or the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.