Charges filed against woman accused of leaving dog at airport before vacation

After checking surveillance, officers figured out the woman was denied boarding her flight because she didn't have a proper crate for her pet.

Allison Gaiser faces animal cruelty, animal neglect, and abandonment charges, which carry prison time and fines.

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Allegheny County Police officially charged a woman for leaving her French bulldog at Pittsburgh International Airport.

Allison Gaiser faces animal cruelty, animal neglect, and abandonment charges, which carry prison time and fines.

Investigators say Gaiser left the Frenchie by itself seated in a stroller in the airport parking lot so she could fly to Mexico for vacation earlier this month.

Airport staff said the dog did not have a proper crate to travel.

Officers say the Frenchie is doing well and is in foster care.

SEE ALSO: Police: Woman leaves French bulldog in stroller at airport after being told she needed crate