Nest cam captures North Carolina Amazon driver delivering package then taking it away

RALEIGH, N.C. (WPVI) -- It was a case of Amazon giveth and Amazon taketh away.

A package left on a porch was taken away by the very Amazon driver who delivered it.

A Nest video camera in a north Raleigh neighborhood captured the scene as a driver left a package, snapped a picture to prove it was delivered, and then walked off with the package.



The package contained baby supplies for the family's daughter who started daycare Monday.

The homeowner said he contacted Amazon, who at first offered him a $5 dollar credit.

"I certainly want to help alert our neighbors of this type of crime," the homeowner said.

But when he posted the video on social media, Amazon upped that offer to $100.

"We're working with the delivery service partner to investigate the matter and have been in touch with the customer to make it right," an Amazon spokesperson told 6abc sister station ABC11 on Monday evening.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north carolinaamazonviral videosocial mediapackage thefthomeownerssurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FBI: Inmate is the deadliest serial killer in US history
Police executing warrant find suspected cockfighting operation
Affidavit: Siblings found hanging in basement before they died
Girl denied school picture because of hairstyle
CEO: Dick's Sporting Goods destroyed $5M worth of guns
Erie homeowner finds naked man singing in kitchen, drinking milk
Princeton University professor wins Nobel Prize in Physics
Show More
Man tries to grab girl walking with mother near rec center: Police
Target to power new Toys R Us website
Pa. hospital where 3 preemies died seeking source of bacteria
Brothers, cousin killed in canal crash were headed to football game
US envoy barred from impeachment hearing by State Department
More TOP STORIES News