PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot and killed while sitting on the porch of his home in Northeast Philadelphia.

It happened on Marcella Street between Summerdale and Loretto Avenues just before 12 a.m. Friday night.

Police say two gunmen fired multiple shots at the 42-year-old man from the sidewalk in an "ambush" shooting.

One of the suspects was described to be wearing a red overcoat.

There is no motive for this shooting and no arrests have been made.