Organizers finalize preparations for Salute to America Independence Day Parade

Organizers have been planning for a year and are working behind the scenes to make the event spectacular.
By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Preparations are underway for the return of the Salute to America Independence Day Parade.

"I call it a canvas of America. You see the fabric of America march right before your eyes," said parade producer Todd Marcocci.

Final touches are being put on the floats that will make their way from Second and Market streets, to City Hall, ending on North Broad Street.

Over 2,500 participants will be apart of the parade this year.

Some performers are traveling from nine different states to be apart of the event.

The Independence Day Parade will mark its return on Monday which was last held in 2019.

Organizers have been planning for a year and are working behind the scenes to make the event spectacular.



"It's really all about the people watching on the street. That's what it comes down to," explained Marcocci, who's been producing parades for nearly 30 years.

He says to pack your chairs, umbrellas, and tents because it's a patriotic event you don't want to miss.

The parade route is roughly 1.2 miles, and begins at 11 a.m.

"The only city and the only place you can celebrate July 4th in a parade where the country was born 246 years ago," Marcocci said.

