Philly teen who was accepted to Morehouse College gets full-ride scholarship

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Things keep getting better for a Philadelphia high school senior who recently went viral.

You may remember video of Amir Stanten sprinting down the street when he learned that he got accepted to Morehouse College in Atlanta.

"It's overwhelming, but it's also a message to other kids in the city. You don't have to pick up a gun to be cool," said Staten back in March. "You don't have to be involved in the streets to be cool. You can go to college and get a degree and still be the coolest."

Action News has learned that Stanten has been awarded a full-ride scholarship to Morehouse all thanks to the Bonner Foundation.

Staten, who attends Germantown Friends School, will head to Morehouse in the fall.

