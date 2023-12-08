WATCH LIVE

Andrea Bocelli reschedules Philadelphia show due to health issues

The Italian tenor played the piano alongside his daughter, but he did not sing.

Friday, December 8, 2023 2:29PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Music lovers in Philadelphia had a disappointing night, as they expected to hear world-renowned vocalist Andrea Bocelli sing.

But the Italian tenor had to reschedule Thursday night's show at the Wells Fargo Center due to health issues.

The only problem was, the decision was made after the performance was supposed to start.

After a delay, Bocelli's wife Veronica came on stage and explained her husband was not feeling well and would not be singing.

Bocelli did appear on stage and played the piano to accompany their daughter Virginia, who sang a few numbers alongside a full orchestra, and a cast of opera singers and other soloists.

The abridged show lasted about a half hour.

Bocelli's team said that last night's tickets will be valid for a new date, which is yet to be announced.

