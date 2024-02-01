Dozens of small dogs and other animals rescued from mobile home in Felton, Delaware

FELTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A total of 76 animals, including dozens of small dogs, were rescued from a mobile home in Felton, Delaware.

The state's Department of Health says state police called the Office of Animal Welfare on Monday afternoon about a potential animal cruelty case.

Officers arrived at the home to find 66 small breed dogs, nine cats and a bird living in "inhumane" conditions.

Delaware Office of Animal Welfare

Officials say the dogs were found huddled together in cramped rooms. They were covered in "feces, urine and filth," health officials said.

None of the dogs were sterilized, officials said, and they continued to reproduce. The dogs ranged in age from newborn to senior.

The dogs were taken to the Brandywine Valley SPCA (BVSPCA)'s Animal Rescue Center in Georgetown.

The dogs had various medical issues, health officials said, and all were infested with fleas.

An investigation is ongoing and criminal charges are pending.

The BVSPCA is asking for the public's assistance in caring for the animals. To find out how you can help, visit BVSPCA.org.