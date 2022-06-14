philadelphia police

Philly police inspector accused of racial discrimination reinstated after arbitration ruling

Anthony Boyle was fired in 2020 following an internal affairs investigation that found he violated several department policies.
By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A former veteran chief inspector with the Philadelphia Police Department has won the fight to get his job back.

Anthony Boyle was fired in 2020 following an internal affairs investigation that found he violated several department policies stemming from a 2018 incident.

Boyle was relieved of duty following a federal lawsuit filed by several Black officers on the force who alleged racial discrimination in the narcotic unit that Boyle ran.

Boyle decried the claims as evil.

After an arbitration process that just wrapped up, Boyle was allowed to rejoin the force.

The Department says it is now reviewing that decision, saying in a statement:

"The Philadelphia Police Department is reviewing the decision of the arbitration process regarding the grievance filed by Chief Inspector Anthony Boyle, and will adhere to all decisions of the ruling per the collective bargaining agreement between the City of Philadelphia and FOP Lodge 5."
