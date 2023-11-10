'Vile' antisemitic messages projected on University of Pennsylvania campus

UPenn President Elizabeth Magill confirmed there is an investigation after antisemitic messages were projected onto buildings around campus.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia college campus is reacting to messages of hate as people in our region continue to process what is happening in the Middle East.

The University of Pennsylvania has been dealing with threats for the past month.

The latest incident involved antisemitic messages projected onto buildings around campus, including Penn Commons, Huntsman Hall and Irvine Auditorium.

Penn President Elizabeth Magill confirmed there is an investigation into the act on Wednesday night.

"We will pursue this matter to the fullest extent and take swift action in accordance with our policies," Magill said in a social media post.

One of the messages mentioned her by name. The others were pro-Palestine.

"These reprehensible messages are an assault on our values and cause pain and fear for our Jewish Community," Magill said.

Magill has come under fire from both sides of the conflict.

Major donors have called for her resignation due to a lack of response to antisemitism on campus.

The FBI joined an investigation into threatening messages to several staff members earlier this week.

Magill called Wednesday night's projections an act of "cowardice," adding that "projecting hateful messages on our campus is not a debate... and has no place at Penn."

