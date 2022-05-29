crime fighters

Crime Fighters: Who killed Anwar Upchurch?

Authorities said there is no motive in this case.
By and Heather Grubola
EMBED <>More Videos

Crime Fighters: Who killed Anwar Upchurch?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two men talking in a vehicle turned deadly when someone fired several shots into it.

It has been one year since the death of 39-year-old Anwar Upchurch.

On the night of Wednesday, May 26, 2021, Upchurch's vehicle broke down in West Philadelphia.

He called his cousin for help, who then picked him up.

The pair drove to 54th Street and Wyalusing Avenue and pulled over to talk.

"As they were talking -- the back window of their car got shot out, and they were being shot at. So they took off," said Santo Montecalvo of the Citizens Crime Commission.

Upchurch had been shot multiple times.

His cousin started driving toward the closest hospital at 10 p.m.

He stopped at 40th Street and Lancaster Avenue to flag down a police officer.

"The driver flagged the officer down and pulled over, and the officers took the victim out of the car and took him to (Penn) Presbyterian (Medical Center)," he said.

Upchurch was pronounced dead on arrival.

Authorities said there is no motive in this case.

"There's a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction. You will remain anonymous. Just give the operator all the information you possibly can to help solve the crime," said Montecalvo.

All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
west philadelphiacrime fightersgun violenceman killedunsolved crime
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME FIGHTERS
Crime Fighters: Who killed Nasheem Choice?
Crime Fighters: Who killed Charles Campbell Jr.?
Crime Fighters: Who killed Elgin Battle?
Crime Fighters: Who killed Daniel "Danny" Puskas?
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Sunny & Pleasant Sunday
Pottstown community grieves over loss of family in house explosion
Visitors fill the Jersey Shore for Memorial Day weekend
Father faces charges after 4-year-old accidentally shoots himself
President Biden delivers commencement speech at Univ. of Delaware
Police: Triple shooting leaves 1 dead in West Oak Lane
One man dead after West Philadelphia shooting
Show More
'Is it worth my kid?' Parents of TX school shooting victim speak out
Official admits police made 'wrong decision' in TX shooting
Victim of elementary school attack says it could have been prevented
North Philly store owner robbed, assaulted with brick: Police
Dann Cuellar retires after 34 years at Action News
More TOP STORIES News