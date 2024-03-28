Powerball ticket worth $1M sold online to player in Delaware County; jackpot jumps to $935M

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold to a lucky person in Delaware County, Pennsylvania.

Although no one won the $865 million Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, three tickets still won $1 million each by matching the first five numbers. Those tickets were sold in Arizona, Texas, and Delaware County according to the Powerball website.

Wednesday's winning numbers were: 37, 46, 57, 60, 66 and Powerball 8.

According to Pennsylvania Lottery officials, the ticket was purchased online.

Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

Because the jackpot is still up for grabs, the grand prize now rolls over to a whopping $935 million for Saturday night's drawing, making it the fifth-largest prize in the history of the game, according to lottery officials.

This is the first Powerball jackpot to surpass $900 million this year. Powerball's grand prize was last won in January, when a ticket in Michigan scored a $842.4 million jackpot. Since then, 37 consecutive drawings have taken place without a jackpot winner, according to Powerball.

The largest Powerball jackpot - and the largest US lottery prize - ever won was $2.04 billion by a ticket purchased in California in November 2022, according to the lottery.

Saturday's estimated $935 million jackpot would rank fifth on Powerball's all-time list. Ranking second through fourth are $1.765 billion (one ticket in California; 2023); $1.586 billion (three tickets; 2016); and $1.08 billion (one ticket in California, 2023).

Winning the Powerball jackpot means a ticket matched all five white balls plus the red Powerball. The odds of winning any prize in a Powerball drawing are 1 in 24.9, and the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to the lottery.

Powerball tickets cost $2 per play and are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. Drawings are held Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. ET in Tallahassee, Florida.

CNN contributed to this post.