6abc Philly Proud Town Hall for Asian Pacific American Heritage Month 2021

6abc Studios (WPVI) -- 6abc is Philly Proud to honor Asian Pacific American community leaders, including Congressman Andy Kim (D) for his tireless public service. Action News Anchor Nydia Han interviews the U.S. Representative serving the 3rd District of New Jersey about his experience, perspectives, and hopes for the future as well as his fight against anti-Asian hate.
Nydia then moderates a panel of multi-generational Asian Americans from various backgrounds on local activism and how they are keeping the conversation moving on hate against Asians, keeping communities safe... and celebrating their cultural heritage.
PANELISTS:
Katie Lu - Local award-winning playwright - "Pandemic"
Mikaela Ballsteros - President, Temple University Philippine American Council & Temple Junoir
Romana Lee-Akiyama - Deputy Dir. of the City of Philadelphia's Office of Immigrant Affairs
Dr. Yu-heng Guo, MD - Philly Solidarity Co-President
Joyce Jung - Upper Dublin High School Junior, Author "No One Like Me"
Aida Navidad Rivera, MD - National Federation of Filipino Americans Assoc.
