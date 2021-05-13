6abc Philly Proud Town Hall for Asian Pacific American Heritage Month 2021

6abc Studios (WPVI) -- 6abc is Philly Proud to honor Asian Pacific American community leaders, including Congressman Andy Kim (D) for his tireless public service. Action News Anchor Nydia Han interviews the U.S. Representative serving the 3rd District of New Jersey about his experience, perspectives, and hopes for the future as well as his fight against anti-Asian hate.Nydia then moderates a panel of multi-generational Asian Americans from various backgrounds on local activism and how they are keeping the conversation moving on hate against Asians, keeping communities safe... and celebrating their cultural heritage.- Local award-winning playwright - "Pandemic"- President, Temple University Philippine American Council & Temple Junoir- Deputy Dir. of the City of Philadelphia's Office of Immigrant Affairs- Philly Solidarity Co-President- Upper Dublin High School Junior, Author "No One Like Me"- National Federation of Filipino Americans Assoc.