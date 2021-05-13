Philly Proud

6abc Philly Proud Town Hall for Asian Pacific American Heritage Month 2021

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Watch our Town Hall for Asian Pacific American Heritage Month

6abc Studios (WPVI) -- 6abc is Philly Proud to honor Asian Pacific American community leaders, including Congressman Andy Kim (D) for his tireless public service. Action News Anchor Nydia Han interviews the U.S. Representative serving the 3rd District of New Jersey about his experience, perspectives, and hopes for the future as well as his fight against anti-Asian hate.

Nydia then moderates a panel of multi-generational Asian Americans from various backgrounds on local activism and how they are keeping the conversation moving on hate against Asians, keeping communities safe... and celebrating their cultural heritage.

PANELISTS:

Katie Lu - Local award-winning playwright - "Pandemic"
Mikaela Ballsteros - President, Temple University Philippine American Council & Temple Junoir
Romana Lee-Akiyama - Deputy Dir. of the City of Philadelphia's Office of Immigrant Affairs

Dr. Yu-heng Guo, MD - Philly Solidarity Co-President
Joyce Jung - Upper Dublin High School Junior, Author "No One Like Me"
Aida Navidad Rivera, MD - National Federation of Filipino Americans Assoc.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyracismasian americanasian american & pacific islander heritage monthtown hall meetingphilly proudrace and culture
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILLY PROUD
Army veteran using his experience with PTSD to help others
Mother uses therapy dogs to help college students
Students raise $3,000 from lemonade stand for teachers in Montco
Nonprofit helps adults with autism communicate using letter board
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Hospital making changes after delayed communication about shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Show More
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
More TOP STORIES News