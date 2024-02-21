WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

How to get water out of iPhone? Apple says don't put it in rice

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Wednesday, February 21, 2024 10:14AM
How to get water our of iPhone? Apple says don't put it in rice
Apple put out the new guidelines in response to the liquid detection alert now on iPhones.

Apple is updating its guidelines for customers who get their iPhones wet.

The tech giant put out the new guidelines in response to the liquid detection alert now on iPhones.

RELATED: How Apple's iPhone security update helps safeguard against thieves

The company is telling people not to put their phones in a bag of uncooked rice, warning that small particles of the grain could damage the phone.

Instead, people are supposed to tap it gently against their hand with the connector facing down.

ALSO SEE: New invention can repair cell phones damaged by water

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW