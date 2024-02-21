How to get water out of iPhone? Apple says don't put it in rice

Apple put out the new guidelines in response to the liquid detection alert now on iPhones.

Apple is updating its guidelines for customers who get their iPhones wet.

The tech giant put out the new guidelines in response to the liquid detection alert now on iPhones.

The company is telling people not to put their phones in a bag of uncooked rice, warning that small particles of the grain could damage the phone.

Instead, people are supposed to tap it gently against their hand with the connector facing down.

