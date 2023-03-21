Apricot Stone holding fundraising dinner for Armenian earthquake survivors in Syria

Apricot Stone is a reflection of the two worlds that define Fimy Ishkhanian's family. Now she's using her food to help those in need back home.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Fimy Ishkhanian's restaurant, Apricot Stone, is a reflection of the two worlds that define her family.

She is ethnically Armenian but was raised in Syria; her grandparents and great-aunts were among the 1.5 million Christian Armenians forced out of the multi-ethnic Ottoman Empire starting in 1915.

More than a century after the Armenian genocide, her family remains steeped in Armenian culture, attending an Armenian church and sending children and grandchildren to Armenian schools, keeping the language and history alive.

With her food, Fimy keeps the flavors alive too, with a menu that mixes Armenian and Syrian dishes.

She makes hummus, tabouleh, stuffed grape leaves, and Baklava -- both Middle Eastern and Armenian style.

Her Manti is a traditional Armenian recipe of ground beef stuffed dumplings served in a chicken broth and topped with yogurt and garlic dressing.

Along with running the restaurant, she's a member of the local chapter of the Armenian Relief Society, a non-profit that helps the Armenian diaspora.

When a 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked Syria on Feb. 6, the group rallied, planning a fundraising dinner to raise money for Armenian survivors.

The dinner is set for May 8, falling between Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day on April 24 and Mother's Day on May 14.

Apricot Stone is BYOB but Davio's Steakhouse is donating wine, and all proceeds will go to help Armenians in Syria.

1040 N. American Street (Liberties Walk), Philadelphia, Pa. 19123

267-606-6596

Syrian Earthquake Relief Dinner, May 8

Tickets are $50/person. To purchase, email anna.deese@gmail.com