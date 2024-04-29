Aramark strike continues as Wells Fargo Center workers seek higher wages, better health benefits

Efforts to reach out to Aramark for reaction have gone unanswered.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Aramark workers were once again on the picket line as fans arrived for the Sixers game at the Wells Fargo Center Sunday.

The strike is now entering day five for these employees, who are seeking higher wages and better healthcare benefits.

The group represented by UNITE HERE Local 274, Philadelphia's food service workers' union, called on fans to show their support by not buying food or drinks from Aramark inside the facility.

The union says the food service workers earn much less than their counterparts at other stadiums.

