Car flips after hitting several parked cars in Fishtown

Two men in their 20s were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway into a crash that left a car flipped upside down in Fishtown.

It happened just after 5 a.m. Sunday on the 2900 block of Aramingo Avenue.

Police say the car hit several other parked cars before flipping onto its roof.

Two men in their 20s were taken to the hospital in stable condition.