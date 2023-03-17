WATCH LIVE

St. Patrick's Day

Archdiocese of Philadelphia clears Catholics to eat meat on St. Paddy's Day

Friday, March 17, 2023 3:37PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Archdiocese of Philadelphia is giving Catholics a pass to eat corned beef on St. Patrick's Day.

The holiday falls on a Friday during Lent, a day when Catholics are not supposed to eat meat.

Archbishop Nelson Pérez granted a dispensation to all Roman Catholics in the archdiocese from their obligation to avoid meat on the holiday.

However, Catholics are encouraged to give up something else.

All of New Jersey's dioceses are also making the exception.

