Archdiocese of Philadelphia clears Catholics to eat meat on St. Paddy's Day

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Archdiocese of Philadelphia is giving Catholics a pass to eat corned beef on St. Patrick's Day.

The holiday falls on a Friday during Lent, a day when Catholics are not supposed to eat meat.

SEE ALSO | Top 6: Where to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Philadelphia



Archbishop Nelson Pérez granted a dispensation to all Roman Catholics in the archdiocese from their obligation to avoid meat on the holiday.

However, Catholics are encouraged to give up something else.

SEE ALSO | Bar crawls, celebrations, events for St. Patrick's Day near Philadelphia

All of New Jersey's dioceses are also making the exception.