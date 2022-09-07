Ardmore Avenue Elementary School celebrates first day of school

Students in the William Penn School District are back to in-person learning and officials are working to fill learning gaps.

LANSDOWNE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Wednesday was the first day of school at Ardmore Avenue Elementary School, part of the William Penn School District.

The principal of Ardmore Avenue Elementary said most students are learning in person again after the COVID-19 pandemic. She said a plan is in place to make up for any learning gaps during that time.

"It's an acceleration gap, so we just want to accelerate what was lost," said Raqueebah Burch, the principal of Ardmore Avenue Elementary School. "A lot of that was from virtual, from some hybrid learning, we really had good engagement over that time our students did log in, but of course, there's nothing like being in person with teachers and teachers make the difference."

The district's superintendent said there is still a virtual learning option this year too.

"Last year we were basically a little bit of both hybrid and in-person, and we also offered the personalized learning community which was our way of virtual learning for students and families and we're still offering that option for students this year," said Dr. Eric Becoats, superintendent William Penn School District.

He adds most teacher positions have been filled.

"We have a less than a one percent vacancy rate with our teachers, so I'm really, really excited that our teachers are dedicated and committed to the school district," said Becoats.

Some parents said they're making sure their children are still taking safety precautions when it comes to COVID.

"He has a mask and hand sanitizer, so I think he'll be all right," said Tara Fields.