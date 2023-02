Taking in the natural beauty of Arizona while in town to see the Eagles in Super Bowl 57

When you visit Arizona and plan out your trip, a must-do on your list has to include spending time in the great outdoors.

In fact, hiking is a major recreational activity.

Action News anchor Sharrie Williams took the opportunity to do just that while in the Grand Canyon State to cover the Eagles in Super Bowl 57.

She packed up and headed to the mountains to give the trails a try.

