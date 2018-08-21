Armed man threatens Philadelphia officer, barricades inside home with family

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
An armed man threatened a police officer then barricaded himself inside a home in Southwest Philadelphia.

It all started around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday along the 1100 block of South 56th Street while the officer was on a different investigation.

Police say the man, who appeared intoxicated, approached the officer with a pit bull and threatened the officer. He showed the officer a gun and then he ran into his house.

After negotiations, police took the man into custody.

The man's wife and three young children were found inside the house uninjured.

