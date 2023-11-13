Man, woman arrested in connection with string of armed robberies in Philadelphia

Man, woman arrested in connection with string of Philadelphia armed robberies

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man and a woman have been arrested and charged for their alleged roles in a series of armed robberies across the city of Philadelphia.

District Attorney Larry Krasner discussed the arrests in a Monday morning news conference.

He said Christina Kolenda, 26, and Maurice Allen, 32, began committing the armed hold-ups in August.

The couple's crime spree began on August 11 on the 1900 block of Bainbridge Street when they robbed a pedestrian walking down the street, Krasner said.

They struck again at C & C Creamery on the 5400 block of Ridge Avenue on August 21.

Police say the suspects approached the take-out window and pointed a handgun at the employees.

The suspects then fled on Hermit Street with an unknown amount of cash.

One week later, investigators said Kolenda and Allen held up a Dunkin' on the 5000 block of Rising Sun Avenue in North Philadelphia.

In September, the pair is accused of committing two armed robberies at nail salons in North Philadelphia and Fishtown.

The first incident happened inside the Happy Family Salon on Girard Avenue on September 23.

Police said just before 4:30 p.m., two armed suspects wearing Muslim garb and face masks walked into the salon, gathered up the employees and forced them into a back room.

Surveillance video from inside the business shows them ransacking the salon before getting away with cash and licenses from people's wallets.

No one was hurt during the robbery, police said.

The second incident happened a few hours later at the Nails in the City in the 2400 block of Aramingo Avenue.

Police said a shooting happened inside and outside of the building.

One 43-year-old woman was shot twice in the leg and foot. She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

That victim is still on crutches, authorities said.

Krasner said investigators with the gun violence task force used surveillance video and cell phone records to make the arrests.

Kolenda and Allen are each charged with robbery, conspiracy, aggravated assault and other crimes.