Woman hospitalized after shooting at Fishtown nail salon

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a shooting at a nail salon in the Fishtown neighborhood of Philadelphia.

Officers responded to the business along the 2400 block of Aramingo Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the shooting happened inside and outside of the building.

One woman was shot twice in the leg and foot.

She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police haven't released any information about a possible suspect or motive.